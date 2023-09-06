Former Malvern Prep, Penn State defensive end Carl Nassib retires from football

The next chapter in the life and career of Carl Nassib won’t revolve around him having to don a football helmet and pads for an NFL team. Nassib was the first active, openly gay player in the NFL.

After seven seasons and “just over 100 games,” Nassib announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday to focus on a number of business ventures, namely his company, Rayze, an application-based platform that uses social media to help with philanthropic efforts.

Nassib, the former Malvern Prep star, and walk-on at Penn State, spent his seven seasons in the NFL as a defensive end with Cleveland (2016-17), Las Vegas (2020-21) and ended his career at Tampa Bay (2018-19, 2022).

