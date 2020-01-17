After ranking as high as No. 20 in their four weeks in the Top 25, the Nittany Lions (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten) have dropped three straight games and find themselves in dire need of a win over the Buckeyes (12-5, 2-4), who snapped a four-game losing streak with a home win Tuesday night over Nebraska. The Lions will play three of their next four games after Saturday away from Happy Valley, and they want to get back on track to what they hope will be their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2011.