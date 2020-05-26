The announcing of college football’s early season Football Bowl Subdivision game times has been delayed.
On Tuesday, the FBS conferences, along with CBS Sports, ESPN, FOX Sports and their affiliated networks issued this joint statement:
“Collectively, the conferences and television networks have agreed to an extension for determining college football’s early-season game times beyond the standard June 1 deadline. These kickoff times and network designations will be announced at a later date as we all continue to prepare for the college football season.”
Normally, the game times of the first three weeks of the season for all teams are determined by June 1. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this is just a way to buy some more time to see whether these games can actually be played.
Temple is scheduled to open on Sept. 5 at Miami. Penn State hosts Kent State its opener on that same day.
That is actually the second week of the college football season. A small number of FBS teams are scheduled to open during week zero on Aug. 29 with the highlight game featuring Notre Dame vs. Navy in Dublin, Ireland.