The Badgers (2-1) had to cancel two games because of coronavirus cases in their program, and scrapped last week’s game against Minnesota because of COVID among the Golden Gophers. Quarterback Graham Mertz threw three interceptions in his last game and must go against an Indiana defense that has picked off 16 passes, best in FBS. The Hoosiers (5-1), who remain alive for the Big Ten title, will start Jack Tuttle at quarterback in place of Michael Penix Jr., who suffered a season-ending torn ACL last week.