Only three positive results were returned out of 1,302 COVID-19 tests of Penn State athletes conducted from Oct. 3-9, according to the weekly testing report released Wednesday by the university’s athletic department. Five test results were pending.
It marked the second straight week that three athletes tested positive for the virus. A total of 1,211 athletes were tested between Sept. 26-Oct. 2.
The department said the numbers includes the Big Ten’s daily antigen testing protocols for the football program, which began Sept. 30.