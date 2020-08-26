Penn State’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics reported Wednesday that one student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 out of 261 tested from Aug. 17-21. Nine tests were pending.
According to the last five reports from the athletic department, 1,695 student-athletes have been tested since July 10. Eighteen tests have come back positive with 113 results pending.
Protocols established by the Penn State athletics medical staff require that individuals with a positive test be put into isolation for 14 days, at which point they will be retested. Contact tracing procedures also are employed, which includes quarantine and testing for those who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic.