Penn State hires two Iowa State offensive coaches to Matt Campbell’s staff

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State announced Thursday the addition of two offensive staff members who will join head coach Matt Campbell in Happy Valley.

Noah Pauley will serve as wide receivers coach and Jake Waters will become the quarterbacks coach. Both held the same titles at Iowa State this past season.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Penn State adds Iowa State offensive coordinator and two assistants to Matt Campbell’s staff

Noah Pauley, wide receivers coach

Pauley spent the last three seasons as the Cyclones’ wide receivers coach and added passing game coordinator duties in 2025. The 36-year-old started as a receivers coach with Minnesota Duluth in 2016 before stops at North Dakota State and Iowa State in the same position.

Pauley is known for his player development skills. At North Dakota State, he coached Green Packers’ Christian Watson from a two-star wide receiver to a second-round NFL draft pick.

In 2024, Pauley developed Texans’ Jayden Higgins, a two-star WR, and Jaylin Noel, a three-star WR, into second and third round picks, respectively. Under Pauley’s tutelage, Noel and Higgins became the first duo in Cyclones history to have 1,000-yard seasons in the same campaign.

Pauley won the 2024 FootballScoop.com National Wide Receivers Coach of the Year for his work with Noel, Higgins, among others.

Now, he joins a Penn State receiver room that has not produced an NFL draft pick since 2023.

Jake Waters, quarterbacks coach

Waters, an All-Big 12 quarterback at Kansas State in 2014, spent the last two seasons as Iowa State’s quarterbacks coach after serving the previous three as the Cyclones offensive quality control coach.

In the 33-year-old’s first campaign as quarterbacks coach, the Cyclones scored the most offensive touchdowns (52) in a single season.

» READ MORE: Philly’s Tyreek Chappell overcame an injury to reach the College Football Playoff with Texas A&M

Waters spent the last two seasons coaching Rocco Becht, Iowa State’s starting QB who threw for over 6,000 yards and 41 touchdowns under Waters’ tutelage. Becht, who has an additional year of eligibility, is considered a potential target for Penn State, should he enter the transfer portal.

Waters replaces Danny O’Brien, who had served as the Nittany Lions’ quarterbacks coach since 2021 before joining James Franklin’s staff at Virginia Tech in the same role. Trace McSorley, who played quarterback at Penn State from 2014-18 and was on Franklin’s staff as the assistant QBs coach in 2025, is expected to remain on Campbell’s staff, according to On3.