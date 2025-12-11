Penn State adds Iowa offensive coordinator and two assistants to Matt Campbell’s staff

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State introduced Matt Campbell on Monday as its head football coach, ending a 54-day search, and he has begun to build his staff, which includes several colleagues from Iowa State.

Campbell, 46, spent the last 10 seasons at Iowa State, where he built the Cyclones into a perennial Big 12 contender and left as the program’s winningest coach.

Here’s a look at who intends to join the Massillon, Ohio, native in Happy Valley.

Taylor Mouser, offensive coordinator

On Thursday, Mouser was added to the Penn State directory. He is listed as the offensive coordinator.

In 2015, Mouser joined Campbell’s staff at Toledo as a graduate assistant before following him to Iowa State, where he served on his staff for the last 10 years. The 34-year-old had served as the Cyclones’ offensive coordinator since 2024 and tight ends coach since 2021.

Under Mouser’s leadership, the Cyclones offense ranked No. 61 among Football Bowl Subdivision teams with 396.1 yards per game this season, 26 spots above the Nittany Lions’ 359.1.

Mouser’s listing as offensive coordinator in the university’s directory means Andy Kotelnicki, Penn State’s current offensive coordinator, will likely move on in the coming weeks.

Jon Heacock, defensive coordinator

According to On3.com, Heacock will join Campbell’s staff at Penn State, although it is unclear whether he will retain his defensive coordinator title.

Heacock brings 40 years of coaching experience to the Nittany Lions. He joined Campbell’s staff at Toledo as an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator in 2015 before following the head coach to Iowa State the following year.

The 65-year-old served as the Cyclones’ defensive coordinator for the entirety of Campbell’s 10-year run in Ames, Iowa. Heacock is a four-time nominee and one-time finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

In each of the last nine seasons under Heacock’s leadership, Iowa State has ranked in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring defense. In 2025, the Cyclones ranked No. 26 in scoring defense (20.17 points allowed per game).

Deon Broomfield, secondary defensive coordinator

Broomfield was added Thursday to the Penn State directory. He is listed as secondary defensive coordinator.

The 34-year-old started 18 games at defensive back for Iowa State from 2010-13. He joined Campbell’s staff in 2021 and has served as the Cyclones’ safeties coach since. He added the role of the team’s passing game coordinator in 2023.

Under Broomfield’s leadership in 2024, three of Iowa State’s safeties earned Big 12 recognition, with Malik Verdon, who now plays for the Falcons, named an All-Big 12 second-team performer.

Ryan Clanton, offensive line

Clanton joined Broomfield and Mouser in Penn State’s directory. He is listed as the team’s offensive line coach.

Clanton, who played left tackle at Oregon from 2010-13, had served as Iowa State’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator since 2023. He coached Jalen Travis, who became the program’s first offensive lineman drafted into the NFL since 2013.

In 2025, the Cyclones ranked No. 51 in rushing yards per game (174.7), a 19-spot improvement from Clanton’s first season in 2024.

Derek Hoodjer, general manager

Campbell confirmed Monday the addition of Hoodjer, who had served as Iowa State’s associate athletic director for football personnel since 2023. He is listed as general manager in the Penn State directory.

Hoodjer served as the Cyclones’ director of player personnel from 2018-22 before his promotion to associate AD for football personnel.

During Monday’s introductory news conference, Campbell called Hoodjer “an unbelievable general manager.” Now he will hold that same role in Happy Valley, where he will have a reported $30 million in Name, Image, and Likeness funding, according to The Inside Zone, to build a championship roster.

Other additions

Reid Kagy, Iowa State’s director of football strength and conditioning, is following Campbell to Happy Valley. He is listed as head strength and conditioning coach in the Penn State directory.

Kagy spent six seasons on the Cyclones’ staff, his most recent stint beginning in 2023.

Jack Griffith was added Thursday to the Penn State directory as a recruiting assistant. He will serve as the program’s assistant general manager, according to CBS Sports.

Griffith spent the previous three years as Cincinnati’s director of player personnel.