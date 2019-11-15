The Tigers, fifth in the CFP last week, swapped places with Alabama to move into the first four. The bad news is that the Demon Deacons got clobbered last week by Virginia Tech and fell out of the rankings, meaning Clemson has not defeated a single team that is currently ranked (Texas A&M was No. 12 when they played the Tigers in September but now is 6-3 and unranked). They will be tested, however, by quarterback Jamie Newman, who leads the ACC’s top passing attack.