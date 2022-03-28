Standout Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington announced on Monday via Instagram that he will be entering the 2022 NBA draft and plans to hire an agent.

The Archbishop Ryan graduate spent this past season in Ames, where he enjoyed a breakout season, averaging 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game to earn first-team All-Big 12 honors. The Big 12 newcomer of the year, Brockington ranked third in conference play in both scoring (17.5 ppg) and rebounding (7.2 rpg), and finished fourth in field-goal percentage (46.9%). Brockington’s Cyclones, a No. 11 seed, were eliminated in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday by Miami.

In his post, Brockington thanked his family, Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger, and Iowa State fans for accepting him into the Cyclone family.

Before transferring to Iowa State, the 6-foot-4 guard spent two seasons at Penn State and one at St. Bonaventure. At Penn State, Brockington averaged 10.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 56 career games.

Born in Maryland, Brockington played his high school basketball in Philadelphia, leading Archbishop Ryan to two Catholic League semifinals and scoring 1,242 career points.

“It has always been a dream of mine since I was a kid to compete in the NBA and with your support, I’m one step closer,” said Brockington in his Instagram post.

“What we were able to accomplish this past season was truly historic. I will forever be a Cyclone!”

The 22-year-old, who is projected as a late second round pick, could have returned to Iowa State to play one more season thanks the NCAA’s decision to grant an extra year of eligibility to players due to the impact of COVID-19.