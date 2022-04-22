Penn State’s future on defense just got a little brighter on Friday.

After teasing a final decision earlier in the week, Roman Catholic defensive end Jameial Lyons announced his commitment to play at Penn State under head coach James Franklin. Lyons chose the Nittany Lions over Cincinnati, Illinois, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia.

The class of 2023 recruit is ranked 35th at his position and 19th overall in the state, according to Rivals.com, who has has him listed as a three-star prospect.

You can check out some highlights of Lyons:

