John Harrar recently completed a storied basketball career at Penn State. With graduation looming, he is attempting a drastic career change.

Harrar is attending rookie minicamp this weekend with the Eagles. The 6-foot-9, 240-pounder is attempting to earn a roster spot as a tight end. The 22-year-old Harrar is one of 19 tryout players to receive invites to minicamp.

Harrar grew up in Wallingford and attended Strath Haven High School. He didn’t play competitive football until his junior year of high school, but he wound up being an impact player at Strath Haven. Harrar initially committed to play college football at Army before he reconsidered and accepted a tryout offer to play basketball at Penn State under then-coach Pat Chambers.

He set the program record for most career games played (146) and finished second in career field-goal percentage (59.6%). Harrar also finished fifth in rebounds (854) and he is one of six players in Penn State’s history to finish with 800 points and 800 rebounds.

Upon the completion of rookie minicamp Sunday, Harrar plans to participate in commencement at State College, which is scheduled for that same evening. Harrar earned his bachelor’s degree in business management in May 2021, and returned to Penn State as a grad student, recently completing his master’s degree in management and organizational leadership.

Harrar faces a steep climb to make the roster. In addition to the Eagles drafting Grant Calcaterra, the depth chart features Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Tyree Jackson, Richard Rodgers, and Noah Togiai at tight end.