As a senior and only the 14th two-time captain in Ohio State football history, Fuller is well-acquainted with what could be coming. He’s experienced three close contests with the Nittany Lions, games that were decided by a total of five points. He’s played an important role in two of those meetings. In last year’s 27-26 Ohio State win at Beaver Stadium, he logged eight tackles, and in the Buckeyes’ 39-38 win in 2017, he recorded nine.