Kahdeejah Herbert, 58, who scored more than 2,000 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds during her career at Penn State, has died in Dayton, Ohio.

Ms. Herbert, a graduate of Willingboro High School, played with the Lady Lions from 1981 through 1985, leading the team to three Atlantic 10 championships and four NCAA Tournament appearances, including the program’s first trip in 1982 and an Elite Eight showing in 1983.

She ended her career with 2,026 points, sixth all-time, and led Penn State in scoring her last three years with her highest average being 18.1 points in 1983-84. Her 1,103 rebounds remain the most in program history.

She won Atlantic 10 player of the year honors in 1985 and was a finalist for the Wade Trophy given to the best player in women’s college basketball.

Following her basketball career, Ms. Herbert was an engineer at AT&T until her retirement in 2020. She also was known for her volunteer work, including the Dayton Honor Flight, a veterans group.

She is survived by her daughter, Ameerah, and her grandson, Isaiah.

“It’s a very sad day for the Penn State women’s basketball community,” women’s basketball head coach Carolyn Kieger said. “Our deepest condolences go out to the Herbert family and friends. Kahdeejah will be deeply missed by many, but her legacy will live on in our program and at Penn State.”