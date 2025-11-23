Kaytron Allen’s record-breaking game highlights Penn State’s rout of Nebraska; support grows for Terry Smith

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton etched their names into Penn State history on Saturday as the Nittany Lions handily defeated Nebraska, 37-10.

After Zakee Wheatley and Amare Campbell stuffed Nebraska’s fourth-down attempt on the game’s opening possession, Penn State (5-6, 2-6 Big Ten) used a seven-play, 98-yard drive to take an early lead it never relinquished.

On a night dominated by the Nittany Lions offense, Allen rushed 25 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns to set the program’s all-time rushing record. The senior running back stands alone with 3,954 career rushing yards after breaking Evan Royster’s program record of 3,932 set in 2010.

Allen said he wanted to make a difference for his team. And under the lights of Beaver Stadium, he did just that.

“We witnessed greatness from Kaytron Allen tonight,” interim coach Terry Smith said. “Penn State has been playing football for an awfully long time, so to be the number one rusher in the history of this place is an impressive thing.”

Singleton added two touchdowns to tie Saquon Barkley for the most total touchdowns in Penn State history (53). He finished with 51 receiving yards and 44 rushing yards.

The Nittany Lions scored on six of their nine offensive drives en route to a 27-point victory. After two winless months, the team has rallied around Smith’s leadership to keep its bowl-game hopes alive.

“[Coach Terry] brought us back together. He put all the broken pieces back together,” senior linebacker Dominic DeLuca said. “He did everything he could for us to fight and to change our culture. He’s a true Penn State guy. Everyone’s behind him, everyone wants to play for him.”

Terry Smith fever is alive

Beaver Stadium fans led multiple “Terry! Terry!” chants before, during, and after the Nittany Lions’ victory. Several Penn State players, including cornerbacks A.J. Harris and Audavion Collins, held up “Hire Terry Smith” signs as they ran off the field.

After his team’s first home victory since Sept. 13, Smith said he has “always been a head coach.” He told his players in recent weeks he wants the head coaching job at Penn State — a message Dani Dennis-Sutton said motivated him and his teammates to “win for Coach T.”

Smith is beloved within the program. His players have bought into his messaging to turn a six-game slide into a two-game winning streak.

And after a turbulent two months filled with heartbreaking losses and a coaching change, Smith finally got his moment on the same field he has spent 16 seasons on as both a player and a coach.

“I’m very motivated by the support. My players love me unconditionally. I love them unconditionally,” Smith said. “I had the amazing opportunity today to walk in with my granddaughter and experience people chanting her grandfather’s name. Very few people get an opportunity to experience [that].”

One by one, Penn State’s entire offensive line shared why Smith should be the program’s next head coach. Left guard Olaivavega Ioane praised his head coach for “leading the team out of a dark time.” Sixth-year center Nick Dawkins lauded Smith’s honesty.

Anthony Donkoh, the team’s starting right guard, was one of several players who pointed to a “Hire Terry Smith” sign postgame. Donkoh said players got the signs from fans and wanted to show support for the man known as “the truth-teller” inside the Lasch Building.

“It just makes it a no-brainer for [Smith] to be the head coach,” Donkoh said. “The players are saying it, and the community around them is saying it. You have your guy. You don’t have to look anywhere else for who the head coach should be.”

An offensive explosion

Through its first seven games, Penn State’s inability to generate explosive plays hindered its offensive production. But on Saturday against Nebraska (7-4, 4-4), explosive plays were plentiful.

The Nittany Lions generated three plays of 30 or more yards in the first quarter alone. On the team’s opening drive, Koby Howard caught a 31-yard pass before Allen’s 50-yard scamper set up tight end Andrew Rappleyea’s first-career touchdown.

Singleton added a 50-yard reception on the next possession and tacked on a pair of rushing touchdowns on the next two drives to make it four Nittany Lions scores on four first-half drives.

Penn State finished with 412 yards of total offense and tied its season high of 37 points. Grunkemeyer continued his improved play by completing 11 of his 12 pass attempts for 181 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m super proud of the effort from our guys. They are playing inspired football,” Smith said. “In a season that they could easily give up and quit, they’re on the brink of playing some of their best ball.”

Up next

Penn State hits the road for its season finale against Rutgers (5-6, 2-6) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., BTN).