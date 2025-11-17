Penn State still has a shot at a bowl, and Terry Smith says his players are ‘dialed in’

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Terry Smith has two phones. Each received more than 500 messages after Penn State’s 28-10 victory over Michigan State on Saturday, the first in the career of the interim head coach.

Those texts came from former players, fellow coaches, family members and “nearly everyone” Smith has known throughout his life, he said. That support meant the world to Smith, who fought back tears and took several pauses to collect his emotions as he reflected on his journey.

“There are so many people in my life that speak life into me,” Smith said Monday. “I’ve had the opportunity to be the head coach at Penn State. I don’t think anything has made me or my family happier than this opportunity.”

After the team’s third straight loss and the dismissal of coach James Franklin, Smith took over as the program’s interim coach on Oct. 12. A longtime Nittany Lion, he said Penn State is all his family knows.

Smith played wide receiver for the Nittany from 1987-91 and has served as a coach for the last 12 years. His father graduated from Penn State in 1968. He said nine of his family members have Penn State degrees, and three more are current students at the university.

Bottom line: Smith bleeds blue and white. And the opportunity to lead the university’s football program has been a “dream.”

“This place has done so much for me and my family. This place is special. It’s amazing,” Smith said. “I just want to give back to it. I just want to make sure that we are putting out a team that everyone can be proud of.”

In an era of college football dominated by the transfer portal, and at a point in the season when players begin to opt out as the bowls approach, Smith said Penn State “could have easily packed it in.” But despite a six-game losing streak, a head-coaching change, and several key injuries, the players are still with him, the coach said.

It is a testament to the respect Smith garners within the Lasch Building, Penn State’s training facility. It is the reason his players doused him with purple Gatorade and hoisted him into the air after the victory in East Lansing, Mich.

And it is the reason the Nittany Lions are still fighting for bowl eligibility at the end of an adversity-filled season.

“The buy-in has been awesome,” Smith said. “One of our older guys has something going on in December, and he asked me, ‘Coach, when we win these two games, will we have practice that weekend?’ We’re in a time of opt-out. We’re in a time where guys can easily walk away. This is one of our veteran guys, which speaks volumes to this locker room.”

The anonymous senior is correct. If Penn State (4-6, 1-6 Big Ten) wins its remaining two games, it becomes bowl eligible. The first of those tests comes against Nebraska (7-3, 4-3) at Beaver Stadium on Saturday (7 p.m., NBC10).

Smith said he gave his players four keys to success before Saturday’s win: dominate the line of scrimmage, play with passion and pride, get Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen a combined 30 touches, and pressure the quarterback. The Nittany Lions achieved those goals against the Spartans and they intend to do so on Senior Day against the Cornhuskers.

“These guys are dialed in,” Smith said. “They’re playing their hearts out. There is no dissension, no guys looking the other way. They got their first taste of victory in a long time, they enjoyed it, and they want to experience it again.”