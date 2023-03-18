Former Archbishop Wood guard Andrew Funk shoots Penn State to historic win in NCAA Tournament

John Mosco was watching at home late Thursday night, and why wouldn’t he be? One of his guys was playing in the NCAA Tournament.

When former Archbishop Wood standout Andrew Funk let a deep three go two minutes into the Penn State-Texas A&M game that was so pure the swish made the net nearly curl inside the rim … “I knew Texas A&M was in for a long night,” Mosco, the Wood coach, said Friday.

“He was focused and ready to play, trying to prove a point that he belonged.”

Point proven. It seemed like the whole March Madness-watching community was feeling Funky as Thursday turned to Friday after Funk, the Penn State transfer from Bucknell, poured in eight three-pointers for a game-high 27 points as the 10th-seeded Nittany Lions rolled over No. 7 Texas A&M in a 76-59 win — the first NCAA Tournament win for Penn State since 2001.

Advertisement

It was a record-setting night with a Funk and Philly flair. The eight made triples shattered a Penn State record for most threes in an NCAA Tournament (Talor Battle, five, 2011) and the 27 points are the most scored by a Penn State player in a tournament game. One of his threes, at the 15-minute, 10-second mark of the first half, broke the Big Ten record for most three-pointers made by a team in a season. It was 366 at that point, but Penn State hit 11 more. That number will grow Saturday when the Nittany Lions face second-seeded Texas for a chance to get to the Sweet 16.

Funk said there were some jitters before the game, but they went away fast, especially after that first deep one went in.

“To do it on that stage means a lot,” he said.

Funk has hit 110 of those 377 Penn State three-pointers. The graduate transfer had been a pretty good shooter at Bucknell, but with the Nittany Lions, he has taken it to another level. He’s shooting 42% from three-point range, a much higher percentage than last year’s 36.9% in his last season in the Patriot League.

Asked how he’s made that big of a jump, Funk said his role was part of it. He was asked to do more with the ball at Bucknell. At Penn State, Funk is predominantly used in catch-and-shoot situations and coming off screens. He’s also playing with better overall players.

“When you get a bunch of really talented players who are unselfish and don’t care who scores the points, good things are bound to happen,” Funk said.

Mosco said he wasn’t that surprised that Funk could pull off a performance like that. Funk had gone to his high school coach for some guidance when he was making his transfer decision between Penn State and Richmond.

“My advice to him was I think you want to challenge yourself and play at the highest level to show people how good you are,” Mosco said.

It didn’t take that long for people to find out. Jalen Pickett, Penn State’s do-it-all guard, said he knew Funk from playing him when Pickett was at Siena and Funk was at Bucknell.

When they arrived in State College, they were shooting partners in a drill during a team workout.

“We won the shooting contest, and I didn’t really make many shots,” Pickett said.

Funk, who is one of two Philadelphia Catholic League players on Penn State’s roster (Seth Lundy, Roman Catholic) didn’t even start at Wood as a junior. He was behind future Villanova star Collin Gillespie and Matt Cerruti, who went on to Lock Haven.

Like Gillespie, Funk wasn’t highly recruited initially and has greatly improved from that junior season. Mosco knew Funk could shoot. But in the Big Ten? He admitted it’s turned out better than he would’ve thought, but Mosco said he wanted Funk to choose Penn State over the Atlantic 10.

“I really trusted them that they would take care of him,” Mosco said.

Part of that care is letting Funk be Funk.

“You need guys to feel confident,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said when asked if players like Funk make you change your definition of what a good shot is. “You need guys to play free. You don’t want guys looking over their shoulders wondering if it’s a good shot or not.

“I don’t say much about shot selection. My face might frown up every once in a while. But you’ll never see me say something about any of the shots they take.”

So, what’s the message?

“Get the best shot for Penn State,” Shrewsberry said. “Sometimes that’s Andrew shooting from the logo.”

Shooters, as they say, shoot. As long as they’re given the freedom.

“I’m lucky I’ve played for some coaches who let me take those shots,” Funk said. “I hope it’s paid off for them.”

It has paid off for Mosco, who didn’t mind waking up for work at 6 a.m. Friday after little sleep. The trade off was worth it, he said, to see one of his former players light up the scoreboard.

When the game ended, Mosco sent Funk a text message.

“Way to have a game, kid,” the coach wrote. “Keep it going. Stay on fire.”