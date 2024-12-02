Penn State’s Nick Singleton ‘imagined’ playing in the Big Ten title game as a kid. He’ll get a chance Saturday.

The last time Penn State played in the Big Ten Championship game, junior running back Nick Singleton was 12 years-old. The Governor Mifflin High School product watched the game and dreamed of his chance.

“I always imagined my shoes, like being in that moment,” Singleton said Monday. “Being exactly in that moment right now just feels good, and [we] just got to go out there and win it.”

In 2016, it was Saquon Barkley. Now, it’s Singleton who’s the feature back as Penn State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) is set to play in the conference championship against Oregon on Saturday night (8 p.m., CBS3).

Preparing for the Ducks

Oregon (12-0, 9-0) has a talented defense that ranks 22nd in rushing yards allowed per game (112.3).

Boise State’s Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty shredded the unit for 192 yards and three touchdowns. Singleton’s style may differ, but he could have a big day if Oregon’s defense isn’t careful.

Ducks linebacker Jeff Bassa spoke about Singleton on Monday and said he’s “excited” for the matchup.

“Nick Singleton is one of the best backs in the country,” Bassa said. “Me as a linebacker going up against their top running back. That’s always something that you dream for.”

Singleton shares a similar respect, praising Oregon’s “really good” defense that gets to the ball quickly.

“It’s an incredible opportunity,” Singleton said. “Good team, great athletes, so we’re looking forward to the matchup.”

Getting healthy

Singleton’s journey to being a top-back wasn’t simple. Fellow running back Kaytron Allen and Singleton have split carries since their 2022 debuts.

Singleton finished with 1,061 rushing yards as a freshman, but Allen has outperformed Singleton in the past two seasons. In 2023, Allen outgained Singleton in rushing yards and yards per carry with 902 (5.2 yards per carry) compared to Singleton’s 752 yards (4.4 yards per carry) respectively.

Singleton started 2024 strong, but struggled through the middle of the season, including a season low 15 rushing yards against Ohio State. He suffered an undisclosed injury that kept him out of the UCLA game on Oct. 5.

“A healthy Nick Singleton is a positive for our team and for our offense,” coach James Franklin said.

After leading Penn State in carries in the last two games (Maryland and Minnesota), Singleton has a narrow lead over Allen in rushing yards at 733 in 38 less carries (6.1 yards per carry).

“I feel 100%,” Singleton said. “Shout out to the training room.”

Turning into all-purpose back

Despite Bassa’s compliment, Singleton has eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark just twice on the season. Still, his recent body of work was substantial.

He showed off his ability to run through contact against Minnesota, breaking tackles on back-to-back carries to land in the end zone for a 12-yard score in the third quarter. On Saturday, he redeemed his opening-play fumble with a 66-yard kickoff return and two rushing touchdowns. A third was called just short of the goal line.

He also has nine catches over the last two games and has a career-high 33 catches this season. It was his goal entering the year.

“Everybody can see I can run, but just showing other skills, as you know, I can block, trying to catch out the backfield. That’s what I was doing throughout the whole summer,” Singleton said. “I feel like it’s been showing throughout the whole season, but it’s got to continue.”

Singleton’s shown his versatility lately. His all-purpose ability may be key to downing the undefeated Ducks.