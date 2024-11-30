No. 4 Penn State trounces Maryland, advances to Big Ten Championship

Penn State punched its ticket to the Big Ten Championship with a 44-7 win over Maryland and will head to Indianapolis for the first time since 2016 for a battle with No. 1 Oregon.

The path to the Big Ten Championship seemed unlikely early in the season, but on Saturday, all Penn State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) needed was an Ohio State loss to Michigan and a win over Maryland. That dream came true.

Things didn’t seem to be headed that way initially. On the first play, junior running back Nick Singleton fumbled in Penn State territory. With Terrapins starting quarterback Billy Edwards out with injury, backup quarterback M.J. Morris hit receiver Kaden Prather for a 25-yard touchdown.

Those struggles were short-winded as the Nittany Lions held Maryland (4-8, 1-8) to go scoreless in the second half.

Defensive dominance

Maryland’s one-play touchdown was the first and only lapse from the Penn State defense.

Despite the bad play, Penn State’s defense snapped right back into its normal self, holding Maryland to 10 rushing yards and 97 yards of total offense.

It started by dominating Maryland’s offensive line with six sacks and plenty of pressures. Junior defensive end Abdul Carter led with two.

The defense gave Penn State’s offense plenty of chances to score with first-half picks from redshirt sophomore cornerback Audavion Collins and sophomore linebacker Tony Rojas.

Freshman safety Dejuan Lane also recorded his first-career pick in the second half.

Warren sets another record

Senior tight end Tyler Warren did it again.

Against Minnesota, Warren laid down instead of scoring a touchdown so Penn State could run the clock out. It would’ve been his 17th career touchdown, a Penn State tight end record.

He got it nearing halftime against Maryland, but it wasn’t the only record he set.

Warren also broke the Big Ten tight end single-season reception record with his 76th catch coming in the first quarter. Warren made plenty of plays all day, taking his regular quarterback duties and hurdling a man on the run.

As Warren bids for a Heisman case, he made a statement in a pivotal game for the program.

Offense starts slow

While Penn State’s defense clicked immediately, the offense couldn’t say the same. After Singleton’s fumble, he returned the kickoff for 66 yards — giving Penn State great field position.

The offense didn’t respond, forcing a field goal. They then went three and out twice, leaving Penn State down 7-3 to end the first quarter.

» READ MORE: Penn State appears to be a lock for its first College Football Playoff, but the scenarios are numerous

They picked things up in the second, with their biggest stride coming from the run game. The Nittany Lions had four rushing touchdowns as Singleton led the way scoring twice on 13 carries for 87 yards.

The efforts allowed Penn State to run the clock down as they finished with 221 rushing yards. Quarterback Drew Allar threw for 171 yards and a touchdown.

Up next

Penn State will face undefeated Oregon (11-0) next Saturday in the Big Ten Championship at 8 p.m.