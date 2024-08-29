Five things you should know about Penn State before Saturday’s season opener

No. 8 Penn State will kick off its season against West Virginia on Saturday (noon, Fox 29). Ahead of a year in which the Nittany Lions could crack the College Football Playoff given its expansion to 12 teams, here are five things to know about Penn State.

In James we trust

Head coach James Franklin is heading into his 11th season at Penn State. The Langhorne native is still the only coach of color in the Big Ten to capture a conference title (2016). It’s believed that after finishing among the top 12 FBS teams in six of eight years, Franklin is poised to earn his first berth into the coveted College Football Playoff.

Schedule switch

In a regular-season slate that spans from August to November, the Nittany Lions will see Michigan fall off their schedule but find the addition of Big Ten newcomers USC and UCLA, courtesy of conference realignment in the Big Ten. Michigan will return to Penn State’s slate in 2025, but it’s possible Ohio State will be removed.

All eyes on Abdul

Junior defensive end Abdul Carter is on the watch list for the Lombardi Award honoring college football’s top lineman. The Glenside native and La Salle College High School alum is also on the watch list for the Senior Bowl and was named a preseason All-American by the Associated Press.

Six degrees of Philly sports

Nick Dawkins is a redshirt senior lineman who was named one of five captains this season. He is the son of former 76er Darryl Dawkins and the cousin of Eagles legend Brian Dawkins, former Temple and Buffalo Bills receiver Dion Dawkins, and Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Show me the money

How much did Penn State receive this offseason to fuel improvements to Beaver Stadium? $35 million. An initial $25 million was gifted by Penn State alumni, and another $10 million was donated to the school by an anonymous donor.