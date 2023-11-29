Penn State’s Olu Fashanu named Big Ten offensive lineman of the year

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — After the fourth regular season of a standout college career, Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu has been recognized among the Big Ten’s top offensive players.

Fashanu was named a consensus first-team all-conference selection and the league’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year. At 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds, Fashanu has defined himself as one of the nation’s top linemen since becoming a full-time starter last season. If he decides to forgo his final season, he has been projected as a first-round NFL draft pick.

An injury forced Fashanu to miss the final five games of the 2022 season, but stayed healthy this fall, allowing no sacks and just 11 pressures in 382 pass-blocking snaps. Fashanu helped the Nittany Lions complete a second consecutive 10-win regular season.

With Fashanu leading the offensive line, Penn State has tallied more than 400 yards in five games this season, recording a season-high 586 yards against Michigan State on Friday. In his first season as a team captain, Fashanu was also named a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award and found himself on the Outland Trophy and Walter Camp player of the year watch lists.

He is a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, commonly referred to as the “Academic Heisman.” Fashanu joins A.Q. Shipley — who won the award in 2008 — as Penn State’s second Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year honoree.