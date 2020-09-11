Penn State’s James Franklin and Ohio State’s Ryan Day are two of the more outspoken head coaches when commenting on how poorly the Big Ten communicated the reasons for its decision by presidents and chancellor last month to postpone the 2020 fall football season.
They were at it again Thursday – Franklin in an interview with ESPN Radio, Day in a statement – concerning the lack of a complete explanation about the conference’s call. But it was a sentence buried in Day’s remarks that attracted attention.
- Penn State football experiencing a rocky road in recruiting Pennsylvania players for 2021 class
- Big Ten discloses that vote by presidents was 11-3 in favor of canceling the 2020 fall football season
- Reports: Big Ten committee discusses a 2020 football season starting Thanksgiving weekend or in January
“The Big Ten medical subcommittee has done an excellent job of creating a safe pathway toward returning to play in mid-October,” Day said.
The subcommittee is a key part of the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force, which is working on the best way to begin a football season and compete safely amid a pandemic. The medical component is the most important factor, establishing protocols that the presidents and chancellors must be comfortable with before they vote.
The task force had been considering starting a season either Thanksgiving weekend or sometime in January. But another hint besides Day’s mention of a mid-October launch came earlier this week from Nebraska president Ted Carter, who said the task force was “putting together some plans that the presidents and chancellors will vote on very soon.”
The Chicago Tribune reported that a vote could come as early as Monday.
The Big Ten announced the postponement of the season on Aug. 11. Eight days later, commissioner Kevin Warren released an open letter seeking to provide clarity on the reasons for the decision, and said the vote “would not be revisited.”
After a lack of candor on whether a vote indeed had been taken, the Big Ten said the final tally was 11-3. A source said the dissenting votes came from Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa.
In his ESPN Radio interview, Franklin said he wasn’t sure where things were at regarding a season, “and I think that’s part of the problem.”
“We’ve never really fully been told or understood why this season was shut down in the first place,” he said. “And then there hasn’t been a whole lot of communication since. When I say communication, we’ve had meetings but I’m talking about really understanding why and what and how we got here.”
On Tuesday, a group of 10 legislators from six states with Big Ten schools, including Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster), sent a letter to Warren and conference presidents and chancellors urging that the fall football season be played.
In its response, the Big Ten said, “The conference will continue to work with the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, as it has always done, to identify opportunities to resume competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”