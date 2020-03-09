At 21-10 with an 11-9 conference record, Penn State won’t win the Big Ten regular-season title, something that seemed possible until its late-season slide. But it was ranked for most of the 2019-20 season, climbing into the top 10 at one point for the first time since 1996. It beat No. 4 Maryland and No. 21 Ohio State. And since Jan. 11, the Nittany Lions, historically at or near the bottom in league attendance, have averaged crowds of more than 11,400.