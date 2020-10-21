Penn State’s athletic department reported Wednesday that its latest COVID-19 testing report showed only one of 1,241 athletes who were tested for the period of Oct. 10-16 returned a positive result for the coronavirus. One result was pending.
Except for zero positive results from 178 tests in the July 15 report, the positive rate of .08% from Wednesday is the lowest since testing began in June.
The department said the testing numbers include the Big Ten’s daily antigen testing protocol for the football program, which began Sept. 30.