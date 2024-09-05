Here’s what to watch for when No. 8 Penn State hosts Bowling Green on Saturday

To go off of last week’s commanding win in the season opener against West Virginia, it would appear that right now even after the first week of the season, No. 8 Penn State is firing on all cylinders.

However, it’s only week No. 2 of a very early college campaign for the Nittany Lions, one that finds them opening up Beaver Stadium to the masses for the first time this season against Bowling Green on Saturday (noon, Fox 29).

This next test against the Eagles offers Penn State head coach James Franklin and Co. another chance to fine-tune with just one more nonconference game (Kent State, Sept. 21) before opening Big Ten play at home against Illinois on Sept. 28.

With the season-opening win against the Mountaineers still fresh in our minds, here are a few key things we will be keeping a sharp eye on during Saturday’s game against Bowling Green.

How much will Beau Pribula play?

It’s clear new Nittany Lions offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has big plans for the redshirt sophomore quarterback, despite it being clear that Drew Allar is Penn State’s QB1. In last Saturday’s win over West Virginia, Pribula was stacked either under center or just outside, providing a run-pass option with Allar that accounted for a 19-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Warren in the 34-12 win over the Mountaineers.

Pribula has also proved himself as a weapon — beyond that lone TD pass, he also ran for 25 yards on three carries. Against Bowling Green, specifically at home, it’ll be interesting to see if Franklin, Kotelnicki, and Co. give more of the reins to Pribula against an opponent that, on paper, offers a reprieve from the intensity of power conference competition and gives the crowd at Beaver Stadium a good look at the future under center.

» READ MORE: No. 8 Penn State is looking solid heading into a Saturday showdown with Bowling Green

Have a day, Abdul

This game is ripe for a pass rusher like Abdul Carter to continue to cement himself as a preeminent player in not just the Big Ten but in college football. Carter is on multiple award watch lists and is a preseason All-America selection. Last week, the kudos went to cornerback Kevin Winston, Jr., who led Penn State with seven tackles en route to being Defensive Player of the Week in the Big Ten.

Carter could have some fun getting after a quarterback like Bowling Green’s Connor Bazelak, who stood in the pocket for a 168-yard passing day in the Eagles’ season opener against Fordham last week. Bazelak likes to occasionally get out too — proof by way of his 27-yard touchdown run last week. It’s a scenario that if he and Penn State’s defensive set can break down BG’s front line could find the Glenside native finishing with much more than his lone tackle against the Mountaineers.

More from Kaytron, please

Nick Singleton was the highlight in the backfield against West Virginia, rushing for a game-high 114 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. But junior running back Kaytron Allen was the definitive two in the one-two punch — at least from a carries perspective. Allen had 10 carries against the Mountaineers but only rushed for 20 yards.

Expect him to get much different looks from Bowling Green. The Eagles were soft on the run against Fordham, allowing 212 yards from four different Rams rushers. If Allen gets the same number of looks, expect to see him take off and offer yards and points as a better complement to Singleton in the backfield.

Will Bowling Green actually bring it?

Sure, it was against an FCS opponent in Fordham, but BG dropped 41 points against the Rams in surprising fashion to pick up a win in its season opener. Additionally, Bowling Green likes to utilize the run, scoring all five of its TDs from handing the ball off and one a QB keeper from Bazelak.

Is an upset expected? No. Not against a No. 8 ranked team in the nation that looks poised to make its first-ever college football playoff. But if the Eagles bring what they brought against Fordham into Beaver Stadium, it’ll at least force Penn State to stay on its toes. After all, it’s not as if a nationally ranked Big Ten opponent hasn’t shockingly fallen victim to an FCS foe before.

BG played then No. 2 Michigan last year. The result? Wolverines, 31-6. But BG also played a very good Georgia Tech team last year too and won, 38-27.