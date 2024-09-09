No. 8 Penn State heads into its bye week eager to turn the page after close win vs. Bowling Green

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Happy Valley supporters were nearly sent into a panic Saturday as No. 8 Penn State narrowly edged Bowling Green in its home opener, 34-27.

Throughout the first half, Bowling Green’s offense rolled through the Nittany Lions in all aspects. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. shredded defensive coordinator Tom Allen’s gameplan through the air.

Allen’s defense recouped its typical dominance in the second half, holding the Falcons to just three points after allowing 24 in the first half. Penn State players spoke about the Falcons’ performance before preparations begin for their next opponent, Kent State on Sept. 21 (3:30 p.m., BTN).

“We knew coming in on both sides of the ball that Bowling Green is a really talented team,” quarterback Drew Allar said. “They got a couple good DBs. I know No. 1 and going into the game, I had a lot of respect for him.”

That No. 1 Allar referenced is cornerback Jordan Oladokun, who didn’t force Allar’s lone interception (Jacorey Benjamin did), but tallied four tackles to his defense’s efforts.

Allar wasn’t the only one to commend Bowling Green’s efforts. James Franklin added that the “moment wasn’t too big” for the Falcons. On the other side of the ball, defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas said he respects their team and added that Bowling Green “came out swinging.”

J-Thomas, who’s primarily used as a run-defender, wasn’t in the game when Bowling Green’s Jamal Johnson scored a 41-yard touchdown run in the first half. Both Jaylen Reed and Kobe King agreed energy was what turned the tide for Penn State’s defense in the second half.

Now, Penn State, heads into its bye week after the nail-biter, giving the team extra time to iron out any kinks before its next game.

Unlike Bowling Green, Kent State is currently 0-2 currently and takes on No. 7 Tennessee this week.

‘Unacceptable’ defensive performance

A point of concern was Penn State’s lack of aggression to start the game. La Salle College high graduate and Glenside native Abdul Carter said the team is improving , but didn’t mince his words on Saturday’s near-upset.

“That was unacceptable,” Carter said. “We have to come out with aggression and I feel like we’re going to work on that.”

King tacked on to that saying Penn State didn’t play to its standard as his defense got a “punch in the mouth” initially and lacked a “sense of urgency.”

Franklin attributed the defensive lapses to “trying to make players rather than play the defense.” He said they will get that cleaned up.

Despite the tight game, the offense seemed to feel positive going into the bye, as Tyler Warren starred with a tight end program-record 146 receiving yards.

Andrew Rappleyea has been primed to be another big contributor in the tight end room but missed Saturday’s game with an injury. Coming off of his big game, Warren said they’re still in a “good spot.”

“[Luke Reynolds] is doing a great job, and I’m really excited for him, and I know there’s other guys like Joey [Schlaffer] and Jerry [Cross] will be ready to go,” Warren said. “I feel like we got good depth.”

Additionally, Warren said it’s important the offense builds on its momentum.