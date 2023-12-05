Penn State standout defensive end Chop Robinson declares for the NFL Draft

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson posed for pictures with teammates before walking off the Ford Field turf after the Nittany Lions’ win over Michigan State on Friday. Though it wasn’t official at the time, the game marked Robinson’s last with the Nittany Lions.

Robinson, a projected first-round NFL Draft pick, announced his decision to forgo his senior season and turn professional on Tuesday.

A staple of Penn State’s dominant defenses under defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, Robinson tallied a combined 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 22 games over the past two seasons.

Robinson was named a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection after a 2023 season that earned him national recognition despite missing two games with an injury.

It didn’t take long for Robinson to acclimate himself with the Nittany Lions after transferring from Maryland before the 2022 season. In his first year in Happy Valley, Robinson earned All-Big Ten honors before he was named a preseason All-American this past offseason.

After primarily rotating off the bench last season, Robinson became a full-time starter in 2023, where he helped lead one of the nation’s top defenses alongside veteran pass rusher Adisa Isaac. The Nittany Lions currently lead the country in total defense, sacks and tackles for loss. They’re also second in both rush and pass defense and third in scoring defense.

Robinson’s game film has spoken for himself, and as a twitchy and athletic pass rusher, he could find further success in the scouting combine that could boost his stock for April’s NFL Draft.