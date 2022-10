Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., a former St. Joseph's Prep star, makes a catch in front of Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon on Saturday. Read more

Penn State dropped three spots to No. 16 in the Associated Press top 25 college football rankings on Sunday after a 44-31 loss to No. 2 Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) saw their chances of contending for a conference title all but disappear Saturday in a game marked by the continued emergence of Buckeyes star Marvin Harrison Jr.

A former St. Joseph’s Prep standout, Harrison pulled in 10 receptions for 185 yards, although the Lions kept him out of the end zone.

Penn State visits Indiana (1-4, 3-5) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Coming off a bye week, the Hoosiers have lost five straight.

Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in the AP poll to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup on Saturday with top-ranked Georgia.

Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.

Georgia remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving 30 first-place votes and 1,528 points.

The Volunteers moved up a spot, receiving 18 first-place votes and 1,500 points to match Ohio State. The Buckeyes received 15 first-place votes. The last time there was a tie at No. 2 in the AP poll was Nov. 14, 2004, between Auburn and Oklahoma behind No. 1 Southern California.

On Saturday, Tennessee routed Kentucky, 44-6. Tennessee has not been ranked this high since it was No. 2 in 2001, a season when the Vols finished fourth.

No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 TCU, and No. 8 Oregon held their spots in the rankings. USC moved up a spot to ninth and No. 10 UCLA gave the Pac-12 three teams in the top 10 for the first time since November 2016.

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be released Tuesday night.