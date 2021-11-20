STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The pregame mystery on senior day Saturday at Beaver Stadium concerned Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and whether he’d be able to play after taking a pounding last week from Michigan’s relentless pass rush.

After participating sparingly in warmups, Clifford took 14 snaps, hit only 2 of 8 passes, and did not return to the game after the Nittany Lions’ fourth possession. The Lions had to turn to true freshman Christian Veilleux, making his collegiate debut, and produced surprising results.

Veilleux came on late in the first quarter and threw three touchdown passes, including a 67-yarder to fellow Canadian Malick Meiga, to lift the Lions to a 28-0 victory over Rutgers before a crowd announced at 106,038 but appearing to be about 20,000 fewer.

In scoring more than three touchdowns in a Big Ten game for the first time all season, the Lions improved to 7-4 (4-4 in the Big Ten) and clinched their eighth straight winning season under head coach James Franklin. It also marked the first time the Lions had shut out two Big Ten opponents in the same season under Franklin.

Rutgers (5-6, 2-6), which gained just 165 total yards, needs a win next week over Maryland to attain bowl eligibility.

Veilleux, from Ottawa, Ont., completed 15 of 24 passes for 235 yards for an offense that finished with 407 total yards. He threw an 8-yard TD pass to Jahan Dotson for the first points of the game with 1 minute, 3 seconds left in the first half. His 17-yard scoring pass to Parker Washington was the first of two in a 2:01 span, with the TD throw to Meiga following.

The Penn State defense limited Rutgers to 72 yards in the first half.

Clifford’s heir apparent?

Veilleux had been the Lions’ third-team quarterback for much of the season, but started making up ground after Clifford was injured against Iowa in Week 6 while competing against redshirt sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson. Franklin confirmed during the week that Veilleux had moved up to No. 2, and he got his chance Saturday.

Veilleux showed poise in the pocket and took some hits. He ran the ball 10 times, including two sacks, and gained 34 yards. On one run play, he leaped over the sideline and twisted his right ankle, but shook it off.

He completed 3 of 3 throws for 34 yards on his first touchdown drive, which covered 63 yards, and finished it with a pretty 8-yard throw to Dotson. The Lions took advantage of great field position at the Rutgers 42 in the third quarter and scored their second TD when Veilleux threw pretty much a jump ball to the deep right corner of the end zone and Washington outpositioned Tyshon Fogg for the catch.

Veilleux got a break on the next drive from his 33 when an apparent missed communication in the Rutgers secondary left Meiga, a redshirt freshman from Saint Jerome, Quebec, wide open at the 50. Veilleux easily hit him and Meiga loped joyously into the end zone for his first career TD. Keyvone Lee finished the scoring with a 7-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.

Unable to finish his senior day

Clifford, who was sacked seven times and took several other hard hits last week against Michigan, had everyone guessing in warmups about his status. That was particularly true when he did not participate in the Lions’ seven-on-seven drills and was not seen with his teammates. He did come out for his senior day introduction and engaged in a quick warmup with Dotson for about three minutes, but he did not look like himself on the four possessions in which he played. After taking a hard hit on a scramble on a missed third-down opportunity, Clifford walked to the bench, visited the medical tent and headed for the locker room. He returned to the sideline in the second half and watched the action. There was no immediate word on his injury.

A real snoozer

The Nittany Lions and the Scarlet Knights spent the first 24 minutes trying to make a first down while trying not to wear out their respective punters. Penn State’s Jordan Stout and Rutgers’ Adam Korsak ended each of their team’s first six possessions by punting the ball away. Stout averaged 44.9 yards on his kicks, driving five of six inside the 20. Korsak, an Australian who utilizes more of a rugby style punt, placed two inside the 20 and averaged 41 yards. The Lions had the better drive starts during that time but only nine of their 23 plays went for positive yardage.

The Nittany Lions scored on their seventh possession. In the second half, Stout punted twice early in the third quarter and Penn State ended its final three drives with touchdowns.

Reshuffling the offensive line

The Nittany Lions were without two starters, tackle Rasheed Walker and center Mike Miranda, at the start of the game because of what Franklin had described as a non COVID-related ailment going through some of the team. They lost tackle Caeden Wallace in the first quarter for the rest of the game, and center Juice Scruggs left the game for a few plays but came back. Two tackles, true freshman Landon Tengwall and redshirt freshman Jimmy Christ, saw their most significant action of the season.