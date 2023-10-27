Deion Barnes is thriving as Penn State’s defensive line coach. So is the Lions’ defense.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — James Franklin didn’t hold back after Penn State allowed Michigan to rush for 418 yards in a 41-17 loss on Oct. 15, 2022. In the 14 games since, the Nittany Lions have allowed over 100 rushing yards just three times — a testament to the improvements made under Deion Barnes, a Northeast grad, in his first season as defensive line coach.

“Deion has really upped it in our room, like there’s a new standard and the standard changes every day,” defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon said. “Every day we try to be better than the last day. Every day you have to earn it, and that’s how we practice. That’s how we go into meetings. That’s how we do everything.”

Having played through the darkest period of Penn State’s history from 2011-14, Barnes learned the power of difficult conversations early in his career. Despite the sanctions that banned the Nittany Lions from bowl games for his first three seasons, Barnes continued to give his all.

As Franklin addressed the defensive line following the loss to the Wolverines, Barnes, then an assistant to ex-position coach John Scott Jr., nodded along. With an understanding of the power of tough conversations, Barnes led meetings of a similar tenor after Penn State’s 20-12 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

“My learning experience, as it goes, is really learning from your losses or your lessons and then making sure those things don’t happen again,” Barnes said. “And being intentional and being detailed and making sure, ‘All right, this is what was a problem we’re gonna make sure this doesn’t happen again,’ and we target everything toward that.”

The Nittany Lions (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) currently lead the Big Ten in fewest opponent yards per carry, sacks, and tackles for loss. Under Barnes, the defensive line has reached new heights, but neither he nor playmakers like Beamon are satisfied.

“I don’t think any of us on defense, offense, or special teams have played our best ball yet,” Beamon said. “It’s coming soon, man. It’s coming soon. We’ve got some things still baking.”

Another Philly star?

Penn State’s pass-rushing corps has been among the nation’s best through seven games, but new faces on the edge could be vital in Saturday’s home game against Indiana (noon, CBS3) with the potential absences of defensive end Chop Robinson and Amin Vanover.

One name that should ring familiar for Philadelphians is freshman defensive end Jameial Lyons, formerly of Roman Catholic High School. Lyons broke onto the scene with an eye-opening sack against Delaware on Sept. 9 and has wowed coaches and teammates since.

“I think I made a comment like, there [are] some positions and some guys that I think would have played [if Penn State didn’t have so many key veteran pass rushers], and I think that’s a good example with Jameial,” Franklin said.

Lyons showcased his skills in a tight window against the Blue Hens but has only appeared in one game since. If Lyons is to see an increased role on Saturday, his teammates appear confident in what he can accomplish.

“He’s way ahead of everybody else,” Beamon said. “That’s just that Philly ball, bro. Like, he is the definition of Philly, hard-grit ball.”