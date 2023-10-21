It was a close one, but No. 7 Penn State found itself falling short yet again to No. 3 Ohio State

COLUMBUS — It’s becoming routine.

Despite the scorelines remaining close, Penn State has historically found it hard to find the summit against Ohio State. For the past six seasons — actually, now make that seven — the Nittany Lions have found themselves on the latter end of a final between the two.

This year was no different as No. 7 Penn State found itself on the latter end of a 20-12 final score as a 2-yard rushing touchdown from No. 3 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) running back Miyan Williams gave the Buckeyes a 10-0 lead in the game and seemingly deflated Penn State’s momentum.

For the second year in a row, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison was a dominant presence. The St. Joe’s Prep alum finished with a game-high 162 yards on 11 catches. He also scored a fourth-quarter touchdown that proved the dagger for Penn State (6-1, 3-1), with a little over four minutes remaining.

What we saw

Only a few plays prior to Williams’ touchdown, Penn State thought it had the lead after linebacker Curtis Jacobs forced a fumble on Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, before returning it for a touchdown. Unfortunately, a yellow flag was waiting for Jacobs after cornerback Kalen King was called for defensive holding.

King was later flagged for defensive pass interference on the same drive, again awarding Ohio State a first down. His brother, Kobe King, also tacked on an unsportsmanlike conduct inside Penn State’s 5-yard line. All three penalties occurred in the red zone.

Outside of Williams’ touchdown, it was a relatively quiet first half characterized by field goals.

The big play

Despite coming up short, Penn State has to give a big deal of credit to its defense, which kept this game close. And a critical fourth-quarter stop from the Nittany Lions exemplified it.

In the third quarter, McCord found Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 16-yard gain. Two plays later, McCord found tight end Cade Stover for a 30-yard gain, as Stover caught the ball over Kobe King.

With the ball at the 6-yard line, backup quarterback Devin Brown ran it five yards to the 1-yard line, bringing up 3rd-and-goal. With backs against the wall, Penn State’s defense stopped Williams on third down for a loss of a yard. The Buckeyes went for it on fourth down to no avail, as Carnell Tate caught a short pass for no gain.

It wouldn’t matter though, as the Nittany Lions’ offense failed to get anything going. Just how bad was it? Penn State didn’t failed to convert on a third down on its first 15 attempts. The Nittany Lions wouldn’t convert its first third down until the final 50 seconds left in the game.

Notable numbers

Marvin Harrison’s 162-yard performance was just 23 yards shy of his 185-yard outing in the win over Penn State last year, which serves as an all-time record for a receiver in the series.

Penn State entered the top-10 matchup scoring 44.3 points per game, but managed to score just 12 points only against the Buckeyes.

Quarterback Drew Allar finished with 191 yards on 18 of 43 passing. He had a lone 8-yard touchdown pass late to Kaden Saunders with 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Penn State running back Nick Singleton also finished with 48 yards rushing highlighted by a 20-yard scamper in the second quarter.

Ohio State announced 105,506 in attendance.

Up next...

Up next for Penn State is a return to Beaver Stadium to host Indiana next Saturday (noon, CBS).

Despite the loss, Penn State is very much still in the running to contend for a spot in the national championship, as a loss for either Ohio State or Michigan could create a tiebreaker situation in the Big Ten East. Ohio State heads out on the road to face Wisconsin for a primetime matchup next Saturday (7:30 p.m., NBC).