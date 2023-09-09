No. 7 Penn State makes light work of FCS-foe Delaware in 63-7 rout

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State did just about everything it needed to and then some against Delaware. By way of a run-heavy offense, the Nittany Lions dominated the Blue Hens, 63-7 in a tune-up game at Beaver Stadium.

Kaytron Allen led the way on the ground with 103 yards and a touchdown, while Nicholas Singleton added a career-best three scores on 47 yards. Drew Allar was sharp again after his starting debut last week, going 22 of 26 for 204 yards and a touchdown. Allar took a seat for backup Beau Pribula with 9:41 to go in the third quarter. Pribula threw and ran for a pair of touchdowns as well, specifically a five-play, 31-yard drive in which he ran for 26 of those yards, the last being a six-yard scamper into the end zone with 7:16 remaining in the third.

Delaware’s lone score came on a 66-yard scamper by senior running back Marcus Yarns in the first quarter. The Penn State defense was otherwise dominant, including an interception returned 26 yards for a touchdown by linebacker Dominic DeLuca.

What we saw

Yarns’ run broke through the left side of Penn State’s line, where he broke a tackle from linebacker Tyler Elsdon and outraced the Nittany Lion secondary. The defensive line slanted away from the run, but Elsdon was slow to fill the open gap. Run defense was also a weak spot against West Virginia, and Yarns’ run didn’t do much to remove doubt that there’s room for improvement.

After minimal usage and just one catch last week, Penn State used its tight end room heavily Saturday. Tyler Warren hauled in six receptions for 37 yards and a score. Theo Johnson caught two for 14 yards.

Penn State had eight different receivers catch a pass before Allar left the game. It was the second week that the load was shared after having nine different pass catchers against West Virginia. True freshmen and backups galore saw the field thanks to the blowout but performed well for the circumstances, showcasing important depth on James Franklin’s roster.

Columbia transfer Alex Felkins started at kicker after Sander Sahaydak won the job out of camp but missed two short field goals last week. Neither one attempted a field goal against Delaware, but Sahaydak did convert an extra point when called upon in the second half.

Breakthrough play

Singleton walked into the end zone untouched for the hat trick midway through the second quarter. He scored from five yards out twice and two yards once, including a touchdown out of Penn State’s coveted T-formation.

Penn State was solid but not dominant on the ground against West Virginia and used Saturday’s FCS opponent to establish physicality. Second-team offensive linemen rotated in before the first half ended.

Next opponent

Penn State hits the road next week for its Big Ten opener at Illinois for a noon kickoff on FOX. The Fighting Illini have started 1-1 after losing multiple NFL draft picks from last year’s team, beating Toledo and losing at Kansas.

