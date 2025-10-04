Penn State’s Kerry and Riley O’Donnell dedicate season to late field hockey advocate Gretta Ehret

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State sophomores Kerry and Riley O’Donnell have been linked since birth, as twins are. They play the same sport at the same college, their mannerisms are similar, and their combination of blue eyes and light brown hair makes it hard to tell them a part.

The Lansdale natives even transferred to the same high school for their junior and senior seasons at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy. Their sibling connection spills into field hockey and creates an unmatched chemistry.

“We love playing together,” Riley said. “When we’re on the field together, we have this spark. We just know what each other is going to do.”

The twins’ bond is unparalleled. But they also share another connection with someone who has transcended their athletic careers.

Gretta Ehret, the sister of the twins’ high school coach, Emilee Ehret, served as Merion Mercy Academy’s field hockey coach until 2019, when she stepped away to focus on her battle with metastatic breast cancer. Gretta attended most of Springside’s games and spoke to the team on several occasions about perseverance.

The former Penn field hockey standout was always loud on the sidelines, constantly cheering for the O’Donnell twins. She even helped them with their college recruitment, offered field hockey advice, and was one call away if they needed help.

Gretta died at age 38 on June 25, after a six-year battle with cancer. Her legacy lives on through the lives she impacted, including the O’Donnells.

“This season is meant for Gretta,” Kerry said. “We have our Hocsocx we wear for every game that say ‘Dream Crazy.’ Our sticks have ‘Dream Crazy’ stickers. It’s special.”

The ‘Dream Crazy’ motto was adopted by Gretta during her battle with cancer. The doctors told her that there was a slim chance of survival beyond five years. The saying grew, and the legend of ‘Dream Crazy’ became a staple in the Pennsylvania field hockey world.

Springside created a ‘Dream Crazy’ game to honor Gretta and raise money for cancer research. The game, scheduled once per season, is reserved for the best competition.

During the O’Donnells’ junior year, Springside faced top-ranked Sacred Heart Academy of Kentucky in the annual game. Kerry scored the game-winning goal, as Springside earned a 1-0 upset win.

“I think every ‘Dream Crazy’ game, we just played better,” Kerry said. “That’s because we knew who we were fighting for. That game, you put everything on the line, so it was a special feeling to score that goal.”

Riley said Emilee brought the team together during breaks to remind them of the bigger picture and who they were playing for.

“The energy on the field was unmatched,” Riley added. “Everyone knew what we were fighting for. No matter what was going on that day, leave it all on the field and just fight for Gretta.”

Through tough times, the O’Donnells’ fun spirit prevails.

Penn State assistant coach Ayla Halus-Johnson, a self-proclaimed “serious person,” said the O’Donnells never fail to lighten the mood.

“There are moments where Kerry does something that makes me giggle or Riley does something funny,” Halus-Johnson said. “They give me and their teammates a good laugh when it’s needed, and I appreciate that.”

Anouk Knuvers, a graduate student and defensive back, called the twins the “lights of the team.”

“They bring such a positive energy,” she said. " hey make us laugh all the time, especially when they’re interacting with each other. Sometimes, I forget they are twins, and they’ll just squabble like sisters.”

The twins were heavily recruited in high school and considered two of the top 50 players in the class of 2024.

Many Division I programs showed interest. Penn State, Iowa, Rutgers, and Penn were at the top of the O’Donnells’ list. At the time, they didn’t know were they wanted to play college field hockey, but one thing was certain: They would play together.

“We were a package deal,” Riley said. “Since we started the college recruitment process, we always knew we wanted to end up together.”

Most schools offered them together, including Penn State, the alma mater of their older sister, Brianna O’Donnell, and their high school coach, Emilee.

“I think we all knew they were going to pick Penn State, and I definitely encouraged that,” Emilee said. “I think they felt very at home at Penn State. It was just right for them.”

Gretta went to Penn, which created a friendly competition between her and Emilee of who could convince the twins to attend their alma mater. Emilee’s choice prevailed.

The twins committed to Penn State in part to play for legendary coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss.

And the two look to make the most of their opportunity at Happy Valley. Riley, a forward, has appeared in one game, while Kerry has played eight games at midfield.

Some days are harder than others, and during those difficult times, Gretta serves as a reminder that no matter the obstacle, they can prevail.

“In times of [struggle], I dig deep for Greta. This is all for Gretta,” Riley said.