Penn State announced that its Sept. 18 football game against Auburn at Beaver Stadium will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by ABC.

It will mark the 22nd consecutive season that the Nittany Lions have played at least one regular-season night game. This will be their third game all-time against the Tigers, with the teams splitting a pair of postseason contests — Penn State winning the 1996 Outback Bowl, and Auburn taking the 2003 Capital One Bowl.

Auburn will be the first SEC opponent to visit Beaver Stadium since Alabama in 2011.