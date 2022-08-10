Manny Diaz understood stepping into a new position with a new program meant that he had to have a philosophy. He had to articulate early on what he stands for.

The first year defensive coordinator and linebackers coach was hired on Jan. 11, 2021, replacing Brent Pry. Diaz’ hire was announced just five days after being fired as Miami’s head coach.

“When you stand in front of a group for the first time, what they’re saying is, ‘Who is this guy?” Diaz said. “Who are we going to be as a defense? From day one, you got to come in and say, ‘Here’s who I am and here’s who we’re going to be.’ And it has to be authentic.”

Since taking over the position, his main philosophy has been on the importance of creating turnovers. Every football team in the country wants to create turnovers but Diaz has the numbers to back it up.

Diaz’ defense finished its season ranked top 50 nationally in turnovers four out of his six years at Miami, according to StateCollege.com. Last season the Hurricane ranked 115th – the worst his defenses have finished in that category since he was at Mississippi State in 2010 (excluding his two games with Texas before being fired in 2013).

Penn State tied for 30th among FBS schools in turnovers gained last year with 21. Despite the coaching change, turnovers continue to be a sticking point with his inherited group.

Diaz specifically pointed to the fact that most turnovers happen on third-and-long because the offense is more likely to put the ball in harm’s way. His formula, which he admits is fairly mundane, is to get opposing offenses in 3rd-and-8 or more and emphasize team tackling.

“Our players are well aware of that and we speak it into existence every day,” Diaz said. “It’s a part of our DNA and I will say we’re off to a good start in training camp hunting the ball.”

Linebacker Tyler Elsdon added: “For me, defense is defense. You got to stop the ball. You got to stop the run, the pass and create turnovers. I don’t think we do anything different than other schools or other coaches but just having it in the back of your mind, just that little bit, creates a difference.”

Elsdon is half of a positional battle at middle linebacker, alongside Kobe King. Whichever starts on opening day Sept. 1 against Purdue would be seeing their first career start.

Head coach James Franklin called it a “legitimate competition” and the “biggest question” for their defense. He also mentioned freshman Keon Wylie joining that middle linebacker competition despite playing defensive end at Imhotep Charter, according to Franklin.

“I think all of us really bring different aspects to the game,” King said. “With my physicality, Tyler’s finesse, and Keon, he’s an athlete so he’s real fast and he’s strong. We just all bring different aspects to that position.”

Diaz is in no rush to name a starter. He’ll draw out the competition until he’s forced to name someone. It’s likely both Elsdon and King will see significant reps on opening day unless one makes major strides in fall camp.

The position was previously held by Jesse Luketa and Ellis Brooks. Both bolted for the NFL. Luketa was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals in the 7th round while Brooks went undrafted signing with the Green Bay Packers.

“The way I was raised in the 90s at Florida State with [defensive coordinator] Mickey Andrews is that we want to try and play 22 guys on defense,” Diaz said. “Doesn’t mean it’s 50/50 in snaps but I think players are better when they aren’t playing every snap. My goal is to get at least two at every position that can go in the game without the defense suffering.”

Ji’Ayir Brown is one of the few starters written in pen after tying for the most interceptions in college football (6) last season. The safety across from him has yet to be determined. Zakee Wheatley, who moved from corner to safety in the spring, Keaton Ellis, and Jaylen Reed are all in the mix.

Penn State’s defense also gets PJ Mustipher back after missing the entire back half of last season with a left knee injury suffered against Iowa. With the 6-foot-4, 321 pound defensive tackle, Penn State didn’t allow more than 200 rushing yards in a single game. Without him, they let up 300-plus twice (Illinois and Arkansas).

Despite the defensive change in leadership, Franklin doesn’t anticipate much variation in his team’s philosophy under Diaz.

“I think it’s more subtle,” Franklin said. “At the end of the day we were going to hire the best defensive coordinator we possibly could. But being able to find someone that comes from a similar background and similar philosophy I think is helpful. You just don’t want to start all over again.”