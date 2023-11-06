How James Franklin flipped script to get ready for Penn State’s ‘big boy game’ against Michigan

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State coach James Franklin nestled into the Beaver Stadium media room to deliver his weekly press conference on a Monday for the first time in his nine-year career with the Nittany Lions. A win over No. 3 Michigan on Saturday could usher the path to another novelty — a debut in the College Football Playoff.

The noise surrounding the Wolverines has reached maximum volume due to an ongoing sign-stealing scandal that could, according to multiple reports, lead to punishments before the weekend. Despite the drama, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s program hasn’t lost steam and appears to be contending for a national title — for a third consecutive season.

Franklin was asked about preparing for the Wolverines in light of the scandal and detailed keys to competing with the nation’s statistically most dominant defense, potentially being able to counter the defensive attack with the returns of two dynamic edge rushers.

“It’s going to be a big boy game, I don’t think there’s any doubt about that,” Franklin said. “It’ll be an interesting chess match for four quarters. It’s going to be a physical game.”

Michigan scandal

Although punishments are potentially looming for Harbaugh and Michigan, Franklin refused to comment in great detail.

It’s alleged that a former Division III football player, who chose to remain anonymous, told ESPN in October he was hired by former Michigan analyst Connor Stalions and that he and he recorded Penn State games last season and in the first half of the Nittany Lions’ Oct. 14 game this season against UMass.

It’s unclear what precautionary measures Franklin may have taken leading up to Saturday’s clash.

“I’ll focus on the things that we can control,” Franklin said. “We always have to have a plan, and I think I’ve already covered this and talked about this in terms of what we do and how we communicate to our players and how we communicate to our team during games, but I’m gonna leave it at that because less is more.”

In regard to Harbaugh’s status and whether he’ll be cleared by the Big Ten to coach against Penn State, Franklin also kept hush.

“That’s what we’re focused on is all this stuff that we see on the film — their players, their scheme, all the stuff,” Franklin said. “When I say ‘see on film,’ [I mean] what we see on the coaches’ copy, the film and stuff that’s going on between the sidelines.”

Maintaining explosiveness

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar appeared to find a rhythm with his wide receivers against Maryland last Saturday, completing 25 of 34 pass attempts for 240 yards and four touchdowns.

Against the Wolverines — which lead the nation in total defense, passing defense and scoring defense — Franklin said he needs his key offensive playmakers to make the “next step” on Saturday and continue to produce.

“We’re gonna have to make some plays in the passing game, I don’t think there’s any doubt about it. … There’s going to be times and opportunities where we’re going to have to take our shots which I know you guys will be happy about,” Franklin said.

Robinson, Vanover ‘hopeful’

Franklin said the potential returns of two dynamic defensive ends could be “significant” for Penn State matching up with a Michigan offensive line that has won the Joe Moore Award for the nation’s top blocking crew in each of the past two seasons.

Franklin said he’s “hopeful” for Chop Robinson and Amin Vanover to return from injury on Saturday after missing the Nittany Lions’ last two games against Indiana and Maryland.

Robinson, a projected first-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, dressed in full uniform and participated in some warmups prior to kickoff at Maryland before he changed into street clothes and stayed on the sideline during the game.

“I thought being able to travel [Robinson] was big, not only from a rehab standpoint to get him with our trainers and doctors but also from a morale standpoint,” Franklin said.

