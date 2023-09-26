A big part of Penn State’s coaching approach this season? Patience.

With 10 minutes, 53 seconds left in Penn State’s 31-0 shutout of Iowa, Nittany Lions backup quarterback Beau Pribula completed a 16-yard pass to running back Trey Potts for the team’s longest pass of the game.

Explosive plays have become a customary emphasis during James Franklin’s postgame press conferences, but the Hawkeyes’ defense didn’t allow those explosive plays to happen.

Instead, Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich continued to find success by chipping away at Iowa’s defense.

Despite gaining 4.1 yards per play, including approximately 4.5 yards per pass attempt from starter Drew Allar, Penn State was able to hang the 31 points on the Hawkeyes, which represent the most points Iowa has allowed since Oct. 22, 2022.

“A point that I made to the [offensive coaches] was do not get bored with grinding this game out, because it is working for us in a style that is going to allow us to beat this Iowa football team,” Franklin said.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Penn State jumps up to No. 6 in the Associated Press Poll

The Nittany Lions will do it all over again on Saturday, as they’re heading back to Illinois to face a less-vicious Northwestern defense (noon, Big Ten Network), one that’s allowed 25.8 points per game so far, which is No. 12 in the 14-team Big Ten.

Taking their shots...or not

While the patience Penn State’s offense exemplified against the Hawkeyes may not be needed as much versus the Wildcats, it’s a welcomed sight that Yurchich and Allar were able to withstand the urge to take a shot down the field.

“I think both would probably admit that maybe early in their careers, they were focused on maybe leading the country in yards, points, or whatever it may be,” Franklin said. “That’s really ego, not necessarily what’s in the team’s best interest.”

Franklin hired Yurcich in January 2021 after Yurcich served as Texas’ offensive coordinator in 2020 and Ohio State’s offensive coordinator in 2019. Under Yurcich, the Longhorns and Buckeyes both finished in the top five in the country in points scored per game.

So far in 2023, Penn State leads the Big Ten with 40.5 points per game.

“I think he’s really built a culture in the offensive staff room where he’s getting really good thoughts and feedback from the entire staff,” Franklin said. “There’s good discussions, there’s conflict, which I think is always good … It’s not just a bunch of yes men in the room, which I think is also important.”

» READ MORE: Drew Allar’s poise in the pocket has been a ‘powerful trait’ fueling Penn State’s success

Complementary coaches

Additionally, almost a year after hiring Yurcich, Penn State hired former Miami head coach Manny Diaz in December 2021 as the team’s defensive coordinator.

The Nittany Lions may lead the Big Ten in scoring offense, but they’re also allowing only 8.8 points per game, the third-fewest total in the conference.

Together, Diaz’s defense and Yurcich’s offense don’t need to have multiple explosive plays to win every week.

Saturday’s White Out Game proved that.

“I think Mike [Yurcich] and Manny [Diaz] have been great,” Franklin said. “I think they’ve been really good, complementary pieces of each other on game day, but I also think they’ve been very good complementary pieces of each other with our team and in front of our team.”

Whether Penn State is airing the ball down the field, or simply staying ahead of schedule, the mantra remains the same: going 1-0 each week.

“When [stats and the team’s best interest] can go hand in hand, that’s fine, but that’s as a byproduct of doing what you have to do to win,” Franklin said. “I think that was a really strong message from both of our coordinators on the retreat before the season started.”

» READ MORE: Penn State a double-digit favorite in college football’s Week 5