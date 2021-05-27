Penn State’s 2021 season-opening football game at Wisconsin on Sept. 4 will kick off at noon and air on Fox 29, the Nittany Lions announced Thursday.

The team also said the Lions’ home opener Sept. 11 against Ball State will have a 3:30 p.m. kickoff and be carried on Fox Sports 1. Their third game of the season, a Sept. 18 home contest against Auburn, already had been announced as a 7:30 p.m. start on 6ABC.

The Nittany Lions announced partial information on two other games. Their Oct. 9 game at Iowa will be televised by Fox29 or FS1 at a time to be announced. Their homecoming contest against Illinois on Oct. 23 will kick off at noon on a network to be determined.