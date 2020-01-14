A former Penn State football player filed suit Tuesday in federal court claiming that head coach James Franklin ignored hazing by several other players that included threats from the persons responsible that they were “going to Sandusky you.”
Isaiah Humphries, a cornerback from Sachese, Texas, spent the 2018 season in the Nittany Lions’ football program before transferring to the University of California. He said in the suit that he left because of the hazing and is seeking unspecified financial damages.
Franklin and defensive tackle Damion Barber were named as defendants in the lawsuit, which also accuses a pair of All-Big Ten players from the 2019 season, linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, as being “ringleaders” of the alleged abuse.
According to the suit, the alleged abusers threatened their victims by saying “I am going to Sandusky you,” a warning referencing disgraced former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky, now in prison for molesting young boys. Underclassmen were told they were “their bitch because this is a prison,” Humphries said.
Humphries alleged in the suit that the perpetrators would wrestle victims to the ground, then thrust their genitals in the victims’ faces or between their buttocks and hump them.
Humphries said Franklin and members of his staff observed the abuse repeatedly but did not try to stop it. He claimed in the suit that Franklin forced him out of the program for complaining.
Penn State officials have not responded to a request for comment.