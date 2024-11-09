No. 6 Penn State makes light work of Washington in front of a sold-out Beaver Stadium

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — White Out conditions were in full effect as Penn State routed Washington, 35-6.

The Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) assuredly used last week’s loss to Ohio State as motivation, taking a 28-point lead into halftime. With 110,233 in attendance, the game drew the ninth-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history.

While the run game, red zone and receivers were issues against the Buckeyes, none of those woes were apparent against Washington (5-5, 3-4).

Another record for Tyler Warren

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren is a record-holder again. This time, he has Following the Washington game, Warren has the most catches and yards in program history by a Nittany Lions tight end in a single season.

The record was a small portion of a dominant game for Warren. He dominated the first half with two direct snaps at the goal line — he scored on both attempts.

After last week’s red-zone blunders, it seemed head coach James Franklin got the message.

The Huskies had no answers for Warren in the ground or air, as he racked up 8 catches for 75 yards. He gave up a fumble but had another all-time performance.

Defense gets back to “the standard”

Starting with junior defensive end Abdul Carter, Washington had no answers for Penn State’s defensive attack. Carter entered his draft season with questions about his motor. He answered.

The La Salle College High School grad hit a different level, fighting through would-be holding penalties to accumulate four tackles for loss and two sacks.

Senior safety Jaylen Reed piggybacked off Carter’s efforts with his third pick of the year. It was another dominant showing from defensive coordinator Tom Allen’s defense as it held starting back Jonah Coleman to 2.2 yards per carry and held quarterback Will Rogers to 59 yards in the air.

Fast start

Penn State struggled with starting fast throughout the season. On Saturday, that stopped.

Despite Washington nearing the red zone on the opening possession, it missed a costly field goal and could not score the rest of the half.

On the other end, Penn State’s offense rolled as it started with a junior quarterback Beau Pribula rushing touchdown. The Nittany Lions scored on each of their four first-half possessions, with Pribula finishing with 220 yards and a touchdown pass.

Wide receivers answer the call

James Franklin hoped Saturday would be the day his receiving corps showed up, it did.

Headlined by Julian Fleming’s first touchdown as a Nittany Lions, Penn State’s receivers were open early and often — getting tons of love in the gameplan.

Redshirt junior Trey Wallace lll led the way with five catches for 84 yards. Junior Omari Evans had a hand in Penn State’s success, drawing a targeting call on an end around that got Washington cornerback Thaddeus Dixon ejected early.

Up next...

Penn State starts its two-game road trip kicking off first against Purdue next Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).