The Penn State football program celebrated a productive Fourth of July weekend by receiving oral commitments from four players for its freshman class of 2022, including outside linebacker Keon Wylie of Imhotep Charter.

The Nittany Lions picked up pledges Sunday from defensive tackles Zane Durant of Orlando, Fla., and Kaleb Artis of New York, and defensive end Tyreese Fearbry of Pittsburgh. Wylie informed the team’s coaches of his decision Saturday.

The Lions now have commitments from 17 players for the class of 2022. They have moved up to third place in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings for 2022, and fourth place in the Rivals standings.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Wylie, rated three stars by both recruiting web sites, chose Penn State over Pittsburgh and Kentucky, and also received strong interest from Michigan, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. He is considered the No. 18 recruit in Pennsylvania by Rivals.

Durant and Fearbry are rated four stars by both Rivals and 247Sports. Artis is a four-star recruit in the Rivals rankings.

The 6-foot-1, 260-pound Durant, who attends Lake Nona High School, selected the Nittany Lions over his other four finalists – Miami, Indiana, Tennessee, and Central Florida. He is rated by Rivals as the No. 20 defensive tackle in the nation.

Fearbry, a 6-4, 225-pound weakside defensive end from Perry Traditional Academy, considered Pitt, Kentucky, and Auburn before deciding to go with the Nittany Lions. Rivals ranked him No. 13 in the state and No. 21 at his position.

The 6-4, 290-pound Artis, who attends St. Francis Prep in Queens, had Florida State, Auburn, and Virginia on his list of four finalists. He is the No. 2 prospect in the state of New York and the No. 26 defensive tackle nationally, according to Rivals.