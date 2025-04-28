Penn State is one of the few programs that doesn’t have the transfer portal to thank for its good fortunes

James Franklin is in a pretty good place at the moment.

The success of last year’s run to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff has arguably made Penn State a more desirable program than it had historically been for top high school recruits and NCAA transfer portal prospects alike.

Though Franklin has admitted he’s not a big proponent of the transfer portal, Penn State has welcomed the likes of Syracuse wide receiver Trebor Pena since the spring portal opened on April 16. Franklin has also noted that securing a linebacker by way of the portal is up next on the agenda.

“If there is a linebacker out there that wants to be a part of … the most historic linebacker program in the history of college football, there’s an opportunity to join the room,” Franklin said following last Saturday’s annual Blue-White spring game at Beaver Stadium.

Expect significant movement over the next few weeks, as players decide to stay at Penn State or try their luck elsewhere. In the aftermath of Saturday’s spring finale, here are three points to ponder as the offseason begins.

Will this be a breakout year for Tyseer Denmark?

North Philly native Tyseer Denmark saw just four games during last season’s run to the College Football Playoff semifinal, but this could be the year that wide receiver he gets to showcase his talents regularly. Denmark, a three-star high school recruit who attended both Roman Catholic and Imhotep, had a good spring and stood out in a Blue-White game. Franklin said he was “pleased” with the receiving corps, specifically Denmark, whom he made sure to mention by name.

“I think you guys saw Tyseer make some plays, which was great, too. Then, obviously, you got your first look at [Kyron] Hudson and [Devonte] Ross, both of [whom] have very bright futures,” Franklin said.

Against Maryland on Nov. 30, Denmark scored on a 15-yard catch-and-run, which certainly raised eyebrows and his level of confidence. Franklin knows Denmark has tremendous upside — and now, a greater opportunity to prove it.

“We’re trying to create as much competition at every position as we possibly can,” said Franklin. “That is the nature of this level of college football.”

Can Nick Dawkins lead by example?

With the loss of players like Julian Fleming, Tyler Warren, Jaylen Reed, and North Philly native Abdul Carter, who will take the leadership mantle?

An early standout from the pack has been senior center Nick Dawkins, who has been a consummate player despite biding his time to be featured consistently. Coaches and players alike have raved about Dawkins’ intangibles, and it was major news for the program when he decided to return to Penn State for his final season.

“Dawk does a really good job bringing everybody together,” said sophomore offensive lineman Cooper Cousins. “You guys have seen that throughout his time here. Dawk is someone whom I try and learn from. I try and get more information from him, I ask him a bunch of questions, a lot of the time. Just so, when he departs, I can probably use, some of the information that he gave me, and implement it back to the team.”

Dawkins, the son of Sixers legend Darryl Dawkins, and cousin to Eagles legend Brian Dawkins, told The Inquirer in December that his work both on and off the field is “only the beginning of what can be done.”

“Nick Dawkins is as good a leader by example as any that I’ve been around in my 30 years,” Franklin said. “ We did lose some significant leadership, but we have a lot of guys that have been a part of that role as well.”

Fighting the good fight

One of the things that Penn State doesn’t seem to have the major misfortune of is a mass exodus of players departing for the transfer portal. While a number of players have entered their name in the portal, the nucleus of the Nittany Lions is intact.

Penn State, along with the rest of college football, could see its roster sizes capped due to the NCAA’s desire to limit roster sizes to a maximum of 105 players. It’s an overhaul that could arrive as soon as the House v. NCAA settlement reaches a final judge’s ruling, which is expected sometime this summer.

As of Monday, Franklin had 125 players on his 2025 roster. While he recognizes that the portal and NIL have made college athletics a revolving door, he stands firm that Penn State remains a program that aims to mold four-year players and retain athletes — and students.

It’s an easy thing to attest, considering the university’s name, image, and likeness coffers are deep, lessening the worry of keeping top players on the roster as opposed to other programs, even within the Big Ten. For Franklin, however, consistency is key and finding a way amid all the movement to keep a corps that can chase a national title is at the top of mind.

“I know what the game of football and college athletics in general in terms of helping build well-rounded individuals, so I’m fighting for what I believe is the best for our program,” Franklin said. “That’s what I’m scratching and fighting to hold on to. We still are embracing the new aspects of college football as well, but I refuse to just go transactional in the transfer portal. I don’t believe that is the right thing to do for our locker room.”

