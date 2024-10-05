No. 7 Penn State shakes off slow start to roll past Big Ten newcomer UCLA, 27-11

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Despite an uncharacteristic slow start, coach James Franklin got No. 7 Penn State rolling midway through the first half en route to a 27-11 victory at home against UCLA.

Even more impressive is that the Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) were able to do so without a key piece of their rushing attack. After missing practice on Wednesday and being listed as questionable, junior running back Nick Singleton suited up on Saturday but did not take the field.

Kaytron Allen took over the bulk of the ground attack with 21 carries for 78 of Penn State’s 85 rushing yards, and a touchdown.

Advertisement

For the Bruins (1-4, 0-3), Justyn Martin replaced starting quarterback Ethan Garbers, also missed Wednesday’s practice. Martin replaced Garbers and finished 22-for-30 passing, for 167 yards and a touchdown.

Andy Kotelnicki’s architecture

Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki certainly showed his creativity,

even splitting 348-pound lineman Vega Ioane out wide for some snaps. The redshirt sophomore often motioned to the other side of the field, including a play when he crushed UCLA defensive end Luke Schuermann.

Kotelnicki’s drives were long and methodical. Quarterback Drew Allar completed 17 of 24 passes for 237 yards as Kotelnicki let him sling it all over the field, including a 57-yard connection with Liam Clifford. Clifford fnished with a career-high 107 receiving yards.

And taking a page right out of the Eagles’ playbook, Allar was the ballcarrier on a Tush Push into the end zone and later threw a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Warren.

Defense continues to dominate

Before the game, sixth-year Penn State defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas talked about the defense remaining consistent. On this day, it did just that.

Junior defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton got to Martin early and was credited with two hits on the QB. Dennis-Sutton’s plays came on four-man pressures, but defensive coordinator Tom Allen sent the blitz often. His all-out pressure got Penn State seven tackles for loss. Linebacker Tony Rojas was all over the field as he led the team with eight tackles.

Penn State’s defense had a backfield party Saturday, highlighted by safety Jaylen Reed’s strip-sack (UCLA retained). It was a big part of Penn State’s third quarter, helping it hold the Bruins to minus-9 yards in the period.

Next up is another Big Ten newcomer from the West Coast when the Nittany Lions visit Southern California (3-1, 1-1 entering Saturday night’s game at Minnesota). Next Saturday’s game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

» READ MORE: Glenside native Abdul Carter continues to show his high upside for Penn State