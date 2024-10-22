No. 3 Penn State’s linebackers and receivers have stepped up in a season of change at their positions

Coming off its final bye week, No. 3 Penn State will play Big Ten foe Wisconsin in a prime-time matchup on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium (7:30 p.m., NBC10).

The week off afforded Nittany Lions coach James Franklin time to assess his units. On Monday, he discussed the strides made in two position groups that drew preseason questions: the linebackers and receivers.

Lifted by changes at linebacker

Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) has long been known as “Linebacker U,” but that was put to the test with Kaveion Keys being removed from the team, redshirt sophomore Keon Wylie’s long-term injury, and, most notably, Abdul Carter moving to defensive end.

But those changes gave an opportunity to redshirt freshman Ta’Mere Robinson and solidified sophomore Tony Rojas’ role as a top linebacker. Franklin noted that the group has done a good job as a whole. Penn State’s linebackers have been all over the field and helped the unit hold opponents to 95 rushing yards per game.

“With all the moving parts there, I’ve been pleased by it,” Franklin said. [Redshirt junior linebacker] Kobe [King] leads the way, and Tony and [redshirt junior] Dom [DeLuca]. Just based on experienced guys and having all three of them healthy at the same time right now is valuable.”

DeLuca missed some action with an injury, but King (30 tackles) and Rojas (27) rank second and third on the team in total tackles.

Robinson missed two games but has delivered in spurts, so Franklin sees a bigger role for him in the future.

“He’s a guy that’s flash, and we need him to continue to develop for us, not only on special teams, but on defense,” Franklin said.

Wideouts are catching on

Penn State lost three receivers in the offseason to the transfer portal. It also brought in senior Julian Fleming, who has hauled in nine receptions for 132 yards. Franklin’s receiving corps has still made strides, with input from various receivers. The coach has been impressed.

“A number of different guys have been impactful and made plays for us,” Franklin said. “We need to continue to develop it. We need to continue to grow it. We need to make sure we’re continuing to create opportunities to take advantage of their strengths.”

Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki added to Franklin’s assessment, saying the group has been resilient, even when there are fewer targets. It’s largely because of Kotelnicki repeatedly finding a way to highlight the individual strengths of the receivers room. From junior Omari Evans’ speed to Fleming’s physical nature and redshirt junior Liam Clifford’s prowess within the numbers, each receiver has had an opportunity.

Penn State receivers have combined for just 885 yards this season, taking a lesser role behind a strong rushing duo of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, and tight end Tyler Warren, who leads the team with 513 yards on 40 catches. While the numbers may not reflect it, the group is getting the job done for the unbeaten Nittany Lions.

Fleming points to the receivers’ work ethic as a reason for their success.

“Continuously building chemistry playing with each other and playing for each other,” he said. “We can always be confident in each other’s production and each other’s performances.”

