No. 12 Penn State will head into its first Big Ten match-up of the season against Maryland with an undefeated record and a career 39-2-1 edge, but at least one sports network isn’t optimistic about the Nittany Lions’ chances.
CBS Sports has Penn State on “upset alert,” noting the school is vulnerable playing as a touchdown favorite on the road in what will be a “blackout” night at Maryland Stadium, with the Terrapins wearing special uniforms for the game.
“The Nittany Lions defense should travel,” Kercheval wrote. “But I’m more interested in quarterback Sean Clifford making his first road start. How the offense performs probably dictates whether this is a blowout or upset in the making.”
My colleague Joe Juliano thinks the noisy, sellout crowd is going to “present several challenges” for the Nittany Lions, especially for Clifford, who only played on the road twice last year, late in games against Pitt and Illinois.
“The Nittany Lions need to do a better job of sustaining drives, getting to the quarterback and not giving up big plays on third and long,” Juliano wrote, adding he expects the game to “go down to the wire.”
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Penn State’s game:
When: Friday, Sept. 27
Where: Maryland Stadium, College Park, Md.
Time: 8 p.m. kickoff
TV: FS1 (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Coley Harvey)
Radio: 1210 WPHT via the Penn State Sports Network (Steve Jones, Jack Ham)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (require cable authentication), fuboTV (7-day free trial), Playstation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Sling TV (all require a subscription)
Streaming Note: BTN2GO has been discontinued, and the game is not available on BTN+
Joe Juliano and Tyler King will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at inquirer.com/college-sports.
Coverage on FS1 begins at 7 p.m. with the FS1 College Football Pregame, hosted by Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, and Matt Leinart. Urban Meyer is being honored as part of Utah’s 2004 team in Salt Lake City, but a spokesperson for FS1 said Meyer plans to be part of the broadcast via FaceTime.
- Aug. 31: Penn State 79, Idaho 7
- Sept. 7: Penn State 45, Buffalo 13
- Sept. 14: Penn State 17, Pittsburgh 10
- Penn State at Maryland, Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m. (FS1)
- Purdue at Penn State: Saturday, Oct. 5, noon (ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2)
- Penn State at Iowa: Saturday, Oct. 12, TBA
- Michigan at Penn State: Saturday, Oct. 19, TBA
- Penn State at Michigan State: Saturday, Oct. 26, TBA
- Penn State at Minnesota: Saturday, Nov. 9, TBA
- Indiana at Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 16, TBA
- Penn State at Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 23, TBA
- Rutgers at Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 30, TBA