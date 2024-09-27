Penn State calls for ‘White Out energy’ against Illinois. But how successful has the theme been?

When Penn State’s matchup with Illinois was announced as a night game over the summer, many fans spoke out fearing it would become the White Out game.

At the time, the outrage was just. Illinois was coming off of a five-win season and returned starting quarterback Luke Altmyer, who threw four interceptions against Penn State last season. A sigh of relief came when it was announced that the Nittany Lions would welcome Washington for the first time as a member of the Big Ten with the White Out theme.

But after beating Kent State 56-0 in the final nonconference game of the regular season, James Franklin has made the call to the fans.

“I’m calling for White Out,” Franklin said in reference to Saturday’s Big Ten opener before a brief pause. “Energy.”

Senior center Nick Dawkins followed up on X Monday, saying simply, “Wear White.”

The calls to action were indirect for legal reasons, but as Illinois sits at 4-0 and is ranked No. 19, the game, which is also Penn State’s homecoming weekend, has in many ways become an unofficial White Out (7:30 p.m., NBC). The Nittany Lions are looking to recreate an environment that has favored them more times than not since its inception in 2001 — going 11-8.

Recently, Penn State has been striking the chord hot, too. It has not lost a White Out game since a one-point loss to Ohio State in 2018 and has lost just three in the last decade—all to Ohio State and Michigan.

With the winter weather hindering Big Ten scheduling formats, Franklin hasn’t had the chance to schedule other big-time opponents but did play two ranked teams (Iowa and Auburn) in the last three years. For Penn State players, the environment is a clear advantage. Junior defensive tackle Zane Durant said the White Out impacts the defense significantly. The other side of the ball needs the fans to lower their volume, but wide receiver Liam Clifford still sees its impact.

“When I think of the White Out, I think of energy,” Clifford said. “I think of a high you can’t recreate.”

Key moments in the monumental theme’s history prove its impact, with the 2019 “Mo Bamba game” against Michigan and Dolphins’ 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson’s electric strip-sack against Iowa last season, are among many highlights.

The 2016 “Block 6″ against undefeated Ohio State further spotlights the magic that’s happened in Penn State White Outs.

Still, Illinois comes into Happy Valley on a high, defeating a ranked Nebraska in their backyard. Franklin acknowledged the Fighting Illini are battle-tested.

“They’re coming in here with a ton of confidence after going on the road to Nebraska,” Franklin said. “Similar place, similar environment in a lot of ways.”

Nebraska isn’t the only team Illinois had its way with this season after taking down then-No. 19 Kansas on a short week in Week 4. After a rollercoaster of performances in its first three games, Penn State will play its toughest opponent yet, and isn’t taking the Fighting Illini lightly.

A major reason for so much Illinois success so early? The Bret Bielema-coached squad has allowed 12.5 points per game.

Illinois offense is potent too, scoring an average 32.3 points over the four weeks.

It’s another reason why players like Penn State senior defensive tackle Zane Durant know his defense needs support from what’s expected to be a sellout crowd.

“We need everybody to come out and support us,” Durant said. “That gives the defense energy, and lets us fly around while doing it.”

