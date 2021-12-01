Senior Jahan Dotson, who had one of the best seasons by any wide receiver in Penn State history, earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in a vote of media members announced Wednesday.

Dotson caught 91 passes in 2021, good for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished second in the Big Ten in receptions and receiving yards, and tied for second in TD catches. In the FBS rankings, he tied for sixth, 11th and tied for third, respectively, with a bowl game remaining for the Nittany Lions.

On the Lions’ all-time list, Dotson’s season placed him second behind Allen Robinson in catches and yardage, and second to Bobby Engram in TD receptions.

Dotson was named second-team All-Big Ten as a wide receiver and third-team for his exploits as a return specialist in the coaches vote.

Redshirt junior offensive tackle Rasheed Walker was selected to the media’s All-Big Ten third team and named honorable mention by the coaches.

Other Penn State players to receive honorable mention were redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford (coaches and media), redshirt junior guard/center Juice Scruggs (coaches and media), fifth-year senior center Mike Miranda (media) and redshirt sophomore tight end Brenton Strange (media).

In all, the Nittany Lions had 18 players recognized by the Big Ten on offense, defense and special teams.