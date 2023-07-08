Skip to content
Bonner edge rusher Mylachi Williams commits to Penn State

Williams becomes James Franklin's third top Philly-area recruit in the class of 2024 to make their pledge to the Nittany Lions.

Penn State head coach James Franklin waits with his players to run onto the field for the game against Auburn on the road in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Penn State won 41-12.
    by Staff Reports
Bonner-Prendergast’s Mylachi Williams announced Saturday his pledge to Penn State, becoming James Franklin’s 22nd commitment — the third from the Philly area — in the class of 2024.

The 6-foot-5 edge rusher recently narrowed his list to a final five, which included Syracuse, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, and Texas A&M. According to On3, the four-star defender is ranked No. 3 in the state, No. 16 defensive end and No. 205 overall.

Franklin’s class of 2024 is ranked sixth in the country, according to 247sports, and is considered one of the largest classes the programs had in a long time.

Penn State received a commitment from Roman Catholic’s Tyseer Denmark, who’s the No. 3 recruit in Pennsylvania and No. 33 WR in the country, in June, and also landed Imhotep’s Kenneth Woseley, a three-star cornerback.

