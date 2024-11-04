James Franklin talks the ‘critical moments’ that doomed No. 6 Penn State against Ohio State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Being feted with a chorus of boos is never fun.

But after losing to Ohio State for the eighth consecutive year, Penn State coach James Franklin drowned under the crowds cacophony as he walked off the field at Beaver Stadium.

The criticism of the coach, now in his 11th year in Happy Valley, spilled over to social media, with tons of questions circulating on exactly what went wrong for the now No. 6 Nittany Lions (7-1, 3-1 Big Ten).

On Monday, Franklin explained what went on in the pivotal loss, all while turning the page to the upcoming White Out game against Washington (5-4, 3-3) at Beaver Stadium this Saturday (8 p.m., Peacock).

Goal line struggles

The most notable play was the goal line stand where Penn State failed to come away with points after three runs to junior back Kaytron Allen — followed by an incompletion on fourth down. With the weekend to review, Franklin acknowledged there was no movement from the offensive line. He added they’ve got to do better “scheme-wise.”

“In critical moments, you got to think players, not plays,” Franklin said. “Maybe in one of those three downs at least, you’ve got to make sure [senior tight end] Tyler Warren touches the ball.”

Lackluster run game

Part of the reason Allen was unable to score is Penn State’s run game has struggled as of late.

Allen and his running partner, junior Nick Singleton, combined for 42 yards on 18 carries Saturday. Allen averaged 7.8 yards per carry against Wisconsin, but against USC and UCLA he averaged about 3.5 and 3.7 yards per carry, respectively.

The duo was arguably Penn State’s biggest offensive threat heading into 2024, causing teams to stack the box and stuff the backs repeatedly.

“There’s some things that we got to do, you know, in terms of scheme to make them defend the field and spread the box out as much as possible,” Franklin said.

A strategy hindering this is using redshirt sophomore guard Vega Ioane in motion as an eligible receiver. It’s allowed teams to match personnel and nullify his impact. Ioane went in motion for each of the four plays in that aforementioned goal line stand.

Franklin pointed that out as a problem and said they’ve “got to get the run game going.” He later admitted it affected the offense’s ability to stay “on schedule.”

Moving forward

After Saturday’s game, senior linebacker Kobe King, along with a few other players, said there wasn’t much finger-pointing after the game — just positive and honest conversations.

The defensive line received a lot of credit for their leadership postgame. Despite not getting a captain nod, sixth-year defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas has been a vocal leader for the team and played a big role on Saturday.

“I was very proud of the guys in the locker room after the game,” Franklin said. “Dvon has done a really good job in the locker rooms with messaging to the overall team.”

Franklin was impressed with his team’s response in Sunday practice. “They’ve got a game to prepare for and are on the right track,” he said before adding, “We’re on to Washington. We got to make sure that one loss doesn’t turn into two.”