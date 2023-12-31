Penn State cornerback Kalen King declares for the NFL draft

Penn State will be replacing two starting cornerbacks next fall. Kalen King, an All-American in 2022, has declared for the NFL draft, he announced Sunday.

A junior, King did not play Saturday in the Nittany Lions’ 35-28 loss to Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl.

A two-year starter, King defined himself as one of the nation’s top defensive backs after leading the Big Ten with 21 passes defended and 18 pass breakups in the 2022 season.

“I could never be who I am, on and off the field, without everyone’s willingness to embrace me and my brother as people when we set foot on this campus,” King said in a statement. “This program is in great hands with the leadership it has, and I cannot wait for what lies ahead in Penn State football’s future.”

King took a step back in 2023 as opposing quarterbacks targeted his side of the field significantly less. He tallied just two pass breakups in his final season with the Nittany Lions. Nonetheless, King is projected as a highly regarded draft prospect and was an integral piece of a Penn State squad that led the nation in total defense and turnover margin.

King joins All-Big Ten nickel corner Daequan Hardy as the second starting Nittany Lions cornerback who is off to the next level. Johnny Dixon, who also did not play in the Peach Bowl, has not officially declared for the draft.

Cam Miller, Elliot Washington II, and Zion Tracy are potential replacements for the trio. They saw a significant increase in reps on Saturday but allowed the Rebels to throw for 394 yards.

“When you’re not playing with those guys, especially those caliber of players, you know, it’s kind of hard,” junior safety Jaylen Reed said of opt-outs in the secondary.